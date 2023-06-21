WW3: China TAKES CUBA! - A New Cold War! - China's ATTACK On U.S. For Support Of Taiwan!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE: https://heavensharvest.com/ USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE: https://www.ickonic.com/affiliate/josh10

Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest moves by China in the scripted approach towards World War 3 as China puts their military in Cuba, just miles away from the United States. This is far more serious than the Cold War, but people seem to shrug it off. This move was made in response to the United States' support of Taiwan, though Blinken recently went to China to meet with Xi and claimed that the United States DID NOT support Taiwan independence. The message is mixed, but it's clear that this march towards World War 3 is scripted in order to bring in the Great Reset which Klaus Schwab claims is largely modeled after China. China was heavily propped up by the United States in the first place and now as the US Dollar and western culture collapses by design, China is coming in as the replacement with the BRICS world reserve currency system and 15 Minute Cities.





In this video, we break down how this is all rigged and what people can do about it.

Stay tuned for more from WAM!

World Alternative Media 2023

Shared from and subscribe to:

World Alternative Media

https://www.banned.video/channel/world-alternative-media