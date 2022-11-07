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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Adultery Inflames The Fury Of The Husband.
Proverbs 6:34 (NIV).
34) For jealousy arouses a husband’s fury,
and he will show no mercy when he takes revenge.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A husband is enraged toward
both the adulteress and her victim.
His response often harms or kills
one or both for their adultery.
https://pc1.tiny.us/57sd95uz
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