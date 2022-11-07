Welcome To Proverbs Club.Adultery Inflames The Fury Of The Husband.

Proverbs 6:34 (NIV).

34) For jealousy arouses a husband’s fury,

and he will show no mercy when he takes revenge.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

A husband is enraged toward

both the adulteress and her victim.

His response often harms or kills

one or both for their adultery.

