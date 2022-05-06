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REPLAY - Dr. Bryan Ardis - "Remdesivir", Which is Aggressively Promoted By Anthony Fauci, Has Killed Thousands - Panel Discussion in 030422
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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175 views • May 06, 2022
This video is being shared, that was found at Real Truth Real News on BitChute with this description:
Covid Vaccine Detox Remedies, Protocols and Products
https://therealtruthnetworkcom.wordpress.com/2022/04/09/detoxing-the-you-know-what-jabb/

Excerpted from the Expert Panel Discussion on COVID-19 and Medical Freedom
Time: Friday, March 4th from 9 – 11AM
Location: Capitol

FULL Panel Video:
https://rumble.com/v13j3qd-panel-discussion-on-covid-and-medical-freedom-dr-ardis-dr-malone-dr-mccullo.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=13

Are Fauci’s Hospital Covid Protocols Killing People?
https://therealtruthnetworkcom.wordpress.com/2022/02/04/are-hospital-covid-protocols-killing-people/

“NON” Covid Vaccine Detox Tincture
https://www.earthley.com/product/vaccine-detox-herbal-extract/ref/Right2Live/

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High Quality CBD Oils/Energy/Supplements and Detox Products Including Zeolite For Spike Protein Detox:
https://bodywise.thegoodinside.com/

MMS/Chlorine Dioxide ~ Article and Purchase Link:
https://alternativehealingandhealth.com/2022/04/03/miracle-mineral-solution-mms-for-spike-protein-detox-and-other-amazing-health-benefits/

Alternative Health and Healing Blog:
www.AlternativeHealingandHealth.com

Real Truth Real News/New World Order/Covid/Vaccines and More Great Info:
www.RealTruthRealNews.com

My Telegram Health/Detox and World News Channel:
https://t.me/joinchat/fgMp4RX9ZrplYzhh

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https://Rumble.com/Diamondz
Fauci’s Remdesivir: Inadequate to Treat COVID-19 and Potentially Lethal - By Peter R. Breggin, MD and Ginger Ross Breggin, May 14, 2020
https://breggin.com/faucis-remdesivir-inadequate-to-treat-covid-19-and-potentially-lethal/
Keywords
vaccinevaxfaucivaxxcovid 19remdesivirdr bryan ardis
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