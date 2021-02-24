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PSYOP The Deep State, FBI & Antifa Operation To Attack the US Capitol & Blame Trump
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100 views • February 24, 2021
Millie Weaver Documentary
What happened on January 6, 2021 was a well prepared plan hatched from the highest level to disrupt President Trump’s ability to contest the fraudulent election results and demonize his supporters as Domestic Terrorists & White Supremacists.
What happened on January 6, 2021 was a well prepared plan hatched from the highest level to disrupt President Trump’s ability to contest the fraudulent election results and demonize his supporters as Domestic Terrorists & White Supremacists.
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