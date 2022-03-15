Miles Guo: The New Federal State of China will be the first one and the only one in the world to go to Ukraine to rescue our fellow Chinese and the Ukrainian women and children

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3/14/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The New Federal State of China will be the first one and the only one in the world to go to Ukraine to rescue our fellow Chinese and the Ukrainian women and children. Faced with the pressure of competition, the CCP transferred to Slovakia 100 Chinese trapped in Ukraine who were in touch with the New Federal State of China