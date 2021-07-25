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In 1998 Kay Griggs, who speaks from within the toppest, top of the U.S. military does the ultimate tell-all..
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198 views • July 25, 2021
This is how it's all done. This is how they control the world. This video names names!!, of the most powerful American men, forced into homosexual rape. Themselves raped, boys raped. The parties are "like a zoo". And, as always, blackmail, and control. We knew all this, but here are the actual names and what they did. She was not sued for slander.
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