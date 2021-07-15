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Dr. David Martin, Agenda 2030 (Watch Full Video!)
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1423 views • July 15, 2021
I made a video yesterday simply questioning the man giving us all of this good information and it seems to have triggered massive butthurt. Well let me double down and ask some more questions about this man nobody seems to be asking.
Sources:
https://www.m-cam.com/
https://www.masonicexchange.com/assets/images/Aprons/BlueLodge/TME-APR-B-00014.jpg
http://www.davidmartin.world/about/
https://www.unglobalcompact.org/what-is-gc/participants/11530-Intergovernmental-Renewable-Energy-Organization
https://web.archive.org/web/20080502040403/http://www.ireoigo.org/
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/millennium-development-goals-(mdgs)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sustainable_Development_Goals
Sources:
https://www.m-cam.com/
https://www.masonicexchange.com/assets/images/Aprons/BlueLodge/TME-APR-B-00014.jpg
http://www.davidmartin.world/about/
https://www.unglobalcompact.org/what-is-gc/participants/11530-Intergovernmental-Renewable-Energy-Organization
https://web.archive.org/web/20080502040403/http://www.ireoigo.org/
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/millennium-development-goals-(mdgs)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sustainable_Development_Goals
Keywords
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