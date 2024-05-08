Russia Can Now Claim “USA, UK & France Attacked us First”

The Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson
May 8, 2024
UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said “Ukraine can use British weapons to hit deep inside Russia Territory”. France has sent its first troop officially to Ukraine and America is “at full speed” producing and testing medium and short-ranged missile systems in Europe. Indicating that they are deliberately heading towards an open military clash with Russia.
00:00 - Event Cause Stock Market Crash
02:45 - Counting Down the Omer
04:40 - Interesting Email
07:33 - “You Attacked us First”
10:48 - France Sends Troops to Ukraine
12:38 - Russia Conduct Nuke Drill
17:06 - Russia May Strike British Forces
19:54 - French Ambassador Warned by Russia
21:02 - UK Looking to Withdraw Cash
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4tw8vw-russia-can-now-claim-usa-uk-and-france-attacked-us-first-05082024.html
