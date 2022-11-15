It is Time for a "We the People" Party

People around the world have had it with the lies and deceit of their government. There is a growing population in the US that understands this and is looking for a way to end the corruption. There is a solution we need is to stand together as "We the People" and form our own political party. Check out ReclaimingMed.com and join the millions of Americans who are ready to come together and do whatever it takes to reclaim not only our Republic, but also our civil rights and economy. We cannot wait any longer!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.