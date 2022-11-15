Create New Account
Awesome Budget Greenhouse - Review and Assembly of the Oarlike 10 by 20 Hoop House
Luptopia
Published 13 days ago

I was not sure what to expect when buying a cheap high tunnel off Amazon but I was pleasantly surprised.  The instructions the set came with were awful so I made this video to help you set up your own and save yourself wasted hours of frustration.  I hope it helps :) 

Oarlike Green house - https://amzn.to/3hFabeV

Landscape Fabric Ground Cover - https://amzn.to/3txEbMv
Landscape staples  -  https://amzn.to/3ttljhL
Heavy-Duty Dog Tie-Out Stake - https://amzn.to/3TzlpyJ


Keywords
homesteadinghow-togreenhouse

