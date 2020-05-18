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Calm Inflammation with Herbs and Nutrients w/ Guest Dr. Emily Telfair, ND
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7 views • May 18, 2020
Is your list of health issues growing? Perhaps you started out with a little joint pain... then some digestive issues... then sinus pain started happening more and more often...
Ongoing inflammation can cause a huge range of physical and even emotional issues.
Sometimes, the foods we eat are inflammatory and continue this cycle, day-in, day-out. Sometimes inflammation can be caused by injury, allergies or other external causes.
What if you could make simple changes to your diet and add medicinal herbs to help calm this inflammation?
Dr. Emily Telfair, Naturopathic Doctor, joined us on this webinar and filled us in on ways to naturally reduce inflammation... I think you'll find her advice really helpful! Learn more on: https://www.alternative-health-concepts.com/
Ongoing inflammation can cause a huge range of physical and even emotional issues.
Sometimes, the foods we eat are inflammatory and continue this cycle, day-in, day-out. Sometimes inflammation can be caused by injury, allergies or other external causes.
What if you could make simple changes to your diet and add medicinal herbs to help calm this inflammation?
Dr. Emily Telfair, Naturopathic Doctor, joined us on this webinar and filled us in on ways to naturally reduce inflammation... I think you'll find her advice really helpful! Learn more on: https://www.alternative-health-concepts.com/
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