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Η ματαιοδοξία των χαμηλόσυχνων όντων και η χρήση του χρυσού
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59 views • September 25, 2020
Όταν το παιχνίδι είναι στημένο παίζεις εκ του ασφαλούς ... δημιουργείς υπεραξίες σε χρυσό , χρήμα , γη, κοσμήματα ....δημιουργείς πολέμους κι παίζεις με τις ανθρώπινες ζωές, για να δώσεις νόημα στην ύπαρξη σου και να δόσεις κεφι στην πλήξη σου ....έτσι παίζεται το παιχνίδι...μέχρι που μαθαίνεις την αλήθεια και γκρεμίζεις το παιχνίδι- ματριξ....
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