Emmanuel, Salvation & Torah Deceivers

January 20th, 2019

Pastor Dean continues addressing the errors of the Torah movement aka “the Ephraim Awakening.” Many of them are teaching people to keep the Old Testament feasts, Sabbaths, dietary restrictions, and aspects as requirements for salvation or proof of salvation. Many also deny that Jesus Christ is fully God in the flesh and cast doubt on the Divine inspiration of the New Testament. Enough is enough! Time to put another nail in the coffin of this cult.