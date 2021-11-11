Vernon Coleman's Wednesday Review - Episode One

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International best-selling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, reports that the Bank of England and the British Government are introducting a programmable digital currency which will be used to control your spending habits. This is the first proof that social credit is coming to the West. Dr Coleman also assess propaganda in schools, Matt Hancock's terminalogical inexactitude, two-faced government policies and more absurd hypocrisy at COP26 in Glasgow. He also discusses mandatory jabs and why deaths will soar this winter.
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
Mirrored https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vernon-coleman-039-s-wednesday-review-episode-one_W5BysdZJa4o2J23.html
Dr Vernon Coleman