Mission2Melbourne

People from other states drove in convoy to Melbourne to join with Melbourne freedom locals do be part of a five day blitz in the city to raise the profile of the Victorian truth and freedom resistance. The weather of this event (7 - 12 October 2022 was not kind at the start but did become sunny to brighten our hearts for the effort. Now, I want to level with you and say that my part in the five days was limited and I have created a composite of videos from the days I was able to support the movement. There are bits from a powerful speech from Waide, a Victorian farmer, at the end that is worth taking to heart.
