EPSTEIN LIST PSYOP EXPOSED! - Latest Release Is NOT A Client List! - What Do The Documents Say?

ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order!

Support your local farms and stay healthy!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!





HELP THE WAM LEGAL DEFENSE FUND HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/wam-legal-defense/





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





BUY GOLD AND SILVER HERE:

https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/





Josh Sigurdson reports on the limited hangout operation that is the "Epstein List" which of course many have ignorantly waited with baited breath for this week as documents are slowly dripped out.

The problem is, this is NOT a client list. It's a psyop. While surely there's a list and there are videos due to Jeffrey Epstein being a blackmail artist for Mossad, the fact that people actually think the government is going to release such information when they worked decades to compile it as blackmail is absurd.

The latest documents certainly have some interesting information in it all the same, but it's the information that was ALLOWED to be released as it was featuring people who were expendable.

From Rabbi Shmuley being involved in the introduction of Michael Jackson to Epstein to Bill Clinton according to Epstein "liking them young, referring to girls." There is some worth while information, though most of it we either already knew or expected.

The documents also point once again to Epstein working for Mossad, compiling blackmail information.

The FBI currently holds countless videos of powerful people molesting innocent girls, yet they sit on it, make no arrests and prove furthermore that they too bow to Mossad and are helping in cover up this atrocity which continues with other agents to this day.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





Buy HEALTHY organic coffee with your day's worth of antioxidants HERE:

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/FFJPPD/





GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE:

https://www.ickonic.com/affiliate/josh10





BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE:

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/





LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/





GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM





GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com





STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/





OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/





OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/





Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1





FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia





FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia





See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media





JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/





JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314





FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!





Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia





Help keep independent media alive!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2023