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Nutrition Carbohydrates What are they? What are their Functions in the Human Body? Sugar Sugar
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44 views • June 14, 2020
Carbohydrates are required for humans to survive. Does anyone know what they are?
Here is a summary of the video:
Carbohydrates are one of the four bio-molecules in the human body.
Functions of carbohydrates include fueling cells, the brain, being a part of DNA and RNA, and temporarily satisfy sugar highs.
Carbs consist of hydrogen and carbon atoms.
“When can we fly off this rock and go to Mars??” – Me.
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My name is John Rogers. I am a Mechanical and Aerospace Engineer. I enjoy nutrition, athletics, science, education, whatever and will express what I have learned and explored regarding these topics.
Music: https://www.bensound.com
Here is a summary of the video:
Carbohydrates are one of the four bio-molecules in the human body.
Functions of carbohydrates include fueling cells, the brain, being a part of DNA and RNA, and temporarily satisfy sugar highs.
Carbs consist of hydrogen and carbon atoms.
“When can we fly off this rock and go to Mars??” – Me.
Find me on:
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/gainsimation
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/gainsimation
BitCHute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gainsimation
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvab4iUg0x6295xb0RffeuA
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gainsimation
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@Gainsimation:7
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gainsimation
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gainsimation
My name is John Rogers. I am a Mechanical and Aerospace Engineer. I enjoy nutrition, athletics, science, education, whatever and will express what I have learned and explored regarding these topics.
Music: https://www.bensound.com
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