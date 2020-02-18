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Russian TV Runs Conspiracy Theory Blaming Trump for Coronavirus
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93 views • February 18, 2020
A Russian state television show has run a conspiracy theory that blames the coronavirus outbreak on none other than US President Donald Trump. According to the theory, Trump ordered the coronavirus' creation to target his rival China.
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