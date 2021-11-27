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Justice Department targets Proud Boys and Oath Keepers
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483 views • November 27, 2021
The Biden Administration is playing with fire when targeting these organizations. Washington D.C. federal judges and prosecutor's. Have fined lawyers around the country. Who have brought lawsuits of "2020 Election Fraud" in their state. It's the beginning of "Federal" Judges and lawyers Vs. "State" Judge and lawyers. When it comes to "Election Fraud" in your own state.
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