COVID: The Great Deception | Dr Richard Urso

Are we at the end of the COVID pandemic? What does the future hold? Dr. Richard Urso reveals the latest information and concerns that the public should be paying attention to as well as the continuing agenda to "vaccinate" everyone.





Other guests around the table include: Cindy Johnston, Cindy Murdock, Suzy Lamb, Anna Kendall, Kendra Kelly Dean, April Simons





Scripture Reference: 2 Timothy 1:7





Do you need prayer? Call 1 (800) 329-0029





RELATED LINKS:

https://globalcovidsummit.org/

https://covid.daystar.com/

https://www.daystar.com/joni

https://www.daystar.com/prayer





SOURCE: https://player.daystar.tv/0cDN0cjN