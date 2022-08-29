COVID: The Great Deception | Dr Richard Urso

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are we at the end of the COVID pandemic? What does the future hold? Dr. Richard Urso reveals the latest information and concerns that the public should be paying attention to as well as the continuing agenda to "vaccinate" everyone.
Other guests around the table include: Cindy Johnston, Cindy Murdock, Suzy Lamb, Anna Kendall, Kendra Kelly Dean, April Simons
Scripture Reference: 2 Timothy 1:7
Do you need prayer? Call 1 (800) 329-0029
RELATED LINKS:
https://globalcovidsummit.org/
https://covid.daystar.com/
https://www.daystar.com/joni
https://www.daystar.com/prayer
SOURCE: https://player.daystar.tv/0cDN0cjN