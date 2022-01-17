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NutriMedicalReportFRI14THJAN22 H1 DrBillMichelleWellnessProtocolAnswer
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11 views • January 17, 2022
Dr Bill Deagle MD and Michelle, Wellness Protocols Answers to eMails Callers, JOSH BERNSTEIN SPEAKER 2022 NOT TRUMP, STOP TOXIC VACCINES, SPRING SPIRIT TRUTH WISDOM TO PEOPLE SEPARATION TO SURVIVE 2022, A TO Z NUTRIMEDS RYAN FRACE AND DR BILL DEAGLE MD, SOLUTIONS ENCRYPTED COMMERCE COMMUNICATIONS USA WORLDWIDE, OUT OF POLITICIAL AND PUBLIC RELIGIOUS BOXES, JOHN W SPRING, 2022 WARS COLLAPSE WAKE UP SPIRITUAL WARS, SONIC LIFE, PURE WATER SYSTEMS, WARS RUSSIA UKRAINE AND TAIWAN CHINA TO COLLAPSE TRADE CURRENCIES WAKE UP WORLD SPRITITUALLY SOON, PREP NOW TO SURVIVE, 2022 IMPEACH BIDEN HARRIS, MARGORIE TAYLOR GREEN SPEAKER TO PRESIDENT, END OF MANDEMIC COVID, EDUCAP SOON, IMMUNE RESUCE FIRST LINE OF DEFENSE, RETURN OF OIL GAS USA TRUMP KINK MAKER NOT PRESIDENT, VACCINE POLICE, CHRISTOPHER KEY SERVE POLITICIANS AND BIG PHARMA LEGAL RESPONSIBILITIES, ENDN MANDATES AND FORCED VACCINES, STOP TRUMP VACCINES GENETIC DEATH, END OMICRON COVID PANDEMIC NOW, KARDIOVASC, PAINAWAYCREAM, END TRUMP GENOCIDE VACCINES, IMPEACH BIDEN, RESIST MANDATES, BERNSTEIN STATES COUNTIES VOTER RIGHTS, IMPEACH BIDEN HARRIS 2022 SPEAKEKR BECOMES US PRESIDENT, DR BILL DEAGLE MD AND MICHELLE , ANWERS TO CALLERS, NO MAJOR MEDIA OF GOVT PARTIES,
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