Ecumenical Movement Against Leftist Elites

Midterms 2022: VDH Puts Things In Perspective

* It seems pretty clear that Dems are going to lose big and they know it.

* They are panicking — and have basically gone completely nuts.

* The left continues to pretend the border is secure and crime is not on the rise.

* Dem strategy for midterms: just deny reality.

* Desperate Dems want voters to believe that democracy will end if they’re not elected.

* In a weird way, they’ve brought people together.

* Antipathy toward them has created a consensus.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 4 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314975198112

