Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ecumenical Movement Against Leftist Elites
105 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 18 days ago |

Midterms 2022: VDH Puts Things In Perspective

* It seems pretty clear that Dems are going to lose big and they know it.

* They are panicking — and have basically gone completely nuts.

* The left continues to pretend the border is secure and crime is not on the rise.

* Dem strategy for midterms: just deny reality.

* Desperate Dems want voters to believe that democracy will end if they’re not elected.

* In a weird way, they’ve brought people together.

* Antipathy toward them has created a consensus.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 4 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314975198112

Keywords
deceptionpropagandasocialismtucker carlsonliberalismfascismtyrannyelitismprogressivismbig lieleftismideologydeceitgaslightingradicalismnihilismmob ruleinversionsociopathyabsurdityvictor davis hansonmendacityjim clyburn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket