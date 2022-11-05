Ecumenical Movement Against Leftist Elites

Midterms 2022: VDH Puts Things In Perspective
* It seems pretty clear that Dems are going to lose big and they know it.
* They are panicking — and have basically gone completely nuts.
* The left continues to pretend the border is secure and crime is not on the rise.
* Dem strategy for midterms: just deny reality.
* Desperate Dems want voters to believe that democracy will end if they’re not elected.
* In a weird way, they’ve brought people together.
* Antipathy toward them has created a consensus.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 4 November 2022
