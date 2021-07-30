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CONGRESSMEN LOCKED OUT OF DC Jan 6th PRISON FOR POLITICAL PRISONERS!
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21 views • July 30, 2021
Matt Gaetz, Louis Gohmert & Marjorie Taylor Greene were LOCKED OUT OF THE DC Guantanamo torture center for 1-6 Political Prisoners trying to gain entrance to provide legal council to those in need.
This video was shot by Right Side broadcasting
This video was shot by Right Side broadcasting
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