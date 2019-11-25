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Judge Jeanine: The Dems' impeachment inquiry has proved nothing
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19 views • November 25, 2019
After two weeks and 17 witnesses where the goal was to convince Republicans and the nation of the evidence of an impeachable offense, Adam Schiff and his gang of political malcontents failed miserably.
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