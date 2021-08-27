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give Byrd and his protectors and criminal friends something to really cry about
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110 views • August 27, 2021
https://twitter.com/columbiabugle/status/1431063958887321601
It’s time for “Mr. Bravery” Michael Leroy Byrd, who shot Ashli Babbitt in cold blood on January 6th at the Capitol Protest in DC, to man up and~~ deal with the results of his action. He must be held accountable. In typical Democrat fashion, he shows no remorse for murdering a defenseless little woman, and instead plays the victim card. We should give him and his protectors and criminal friends something to really cry about.
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It’s time for “Mr. Bravery” Michael Leroy Byrd, who shot Ashli Babbitt in cold blood on January 6th at the Capitol Protest in DC, to man up and~~ deal with the results of his action. He must be held accountable. In typical Democrat fashion, he shows no remorse for murdering a defenseless little woman, and instead plays the victim card. We should give him and his protectors and criminal friends something to really cry about.
like, comment, share, subscribe!
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