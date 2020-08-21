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Pr Montagnier : la virulence du covid chez les individus vaccinés est établie.
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80 views • August 21, 2020
Professeur Luc Montagnier "on est dans un monde de fous, un monde de fous"
20 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUWyvLMJZKM&;feature=youtu.be
yan kalash : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7PN7TtA8u-XoKU4M1joCCA
Source : ThanaTV https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tqP2cckprK4
20 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUWyvLMJZKM&;feature=youtu.be
yan kalash : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7PN7TtA8u-XoKU4M1joCCA
Source : ThanaTV https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tqP2cckprK4
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