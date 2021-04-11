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Dr. YEADON: UK and Italy fraudulent covid testing still runs the show
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60 views • April 11, 2021
In the UK the theater continues regardless of immunity, and any proof of infection and or mortality.
RT-CPR and rapid test are still used regardless the fact that give over 95% of false positives.
Italy follows as scheduled.
RT-CPR and rapid test are still used regardless the fact that give over 95% of false positives.
Italy follows as scheduled.
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