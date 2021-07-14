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Left-wing media, Democrat lawmakers called for violence against President Trump for years
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50 views • July 14, 2021
Democrats and the left-wing media are continuing to falsely accuse President Trump of calling for violence. However, as One America's Pearson Sharp explains, Democrats are ignoring all the times they literally made threats against President Trump's life.
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