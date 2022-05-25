What is Prenatal Engram?

The reactive mind does not store memories as we know them. It stores particular types of mental image pictures called engrams.

These engrams are a complete recording, down to the last accurate detail, of every perception present in a moment of partial or full “unconsciousness.”

This is an example of an engram: A woman is knocked down by a blow to the face. She is rendered “unconscious.” She is kicked in the side and told she is a faker, that she is no good, that she is always changing her mind. A chair is overturned in the process. A faucet is running in the kitchen. A car is passing in the street outside. The engram contains a running record of all these perceptions.

The problem with the reactive mind is that it “thinks” in identities, one thing is identical to another. The equation is A=A=A=A=A.

A reactive mind computation about this engram would be: the pain of the kick equals the pain of the blow equals the overturning chair equals the passing car equals the faucet equals the fact that she is a faker equals the fact that she is no good equals the fact that she changes her mind equals the voice tones of the man who hit her equals the emotion equals a faker equals a faucet running equals the pain of the kick equals organic sensation in the area of the kick equals the overturning chair equals changing one’s mind equals…

But why continue? Every single perception in this engram equals every other perception in this engram. As to how these experiences affect an individual read “Awakening” the Engram.



https://www.scientology.ca/what-is-dianetics/basic-principles-of-scientology/awakening-the-engram.html

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