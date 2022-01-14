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Today's Truth Was Yesterday's Conspiracy Theory
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3 views • January 14, 2022
Much of what we accept as fact today was considered a conspiracy theory a year ago. In this episode, Jim Stroud reviews the narratives of the mainstream media related to the pandemic and how the story changed over time. Jim also interviews Jason Davis of the "Don't Tread On Liberty" podcast and Dr. David Wilcox, author of "How To Avoid Being a Victim of the American Healthcare System."
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Follow Jim Stroud online at www.JimStroud.com
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Special thanks to:
Neon Lights America Flag Loop Motion Graphics Animated Background https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d67ufYxDjZI
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Follow Jim Stroud online at www.JimStroud.com
...
Special thanks to:
Neon Lights America Flag Loop Motion Graphics Animated Background https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d67ufYxDjZI
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