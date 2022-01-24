Dr Richard Fleming - Covid and the Shots is a BioWeapon - The Highwire

Del Bigtree of The Highwire hosted back in May '21 Dr Richard Fleming and he discusses the very real evidence of Covid and the drugs being injected in millions of people around the world as Bioweapons. He breaks down the details from the many journals and papers that he's researched and has them on his website for everyone to research themselves and not just take his word for it.

I put this up on my channel to keep a record of as the details and the information is useful for those late to the information. Dr Fleming is working with several countries to bring charges of crimes against humanity to the offenders.



Credit Del Bigtree's The Highwire and Dr Richard Fleming

thehighwire.com

www.flemingmethod.com