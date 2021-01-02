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RESISTANCE: Your Duty to Refuse Tyranny - Then they came for me
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241 views • January 02, 2021
RESISTANCE: On Being an Outlaw
When the law goes against your personal liberties and private freedoms which it does all the time then it does not deserve our respect or our obedience.
Never forget the words of Martin Niemöller (1892–1984 -
First they came for the Communists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Communist
Then they came for the Socialists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Socialist
Then they came for the trade unionists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a trade unionist
Then they came for the Jews
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Jew
Then they came for me
And there was no one left
To speak out for me.
When the law goes against your personal liberties and private freedoms which it does all the time then it does not deserve our respect or our obedience.
Never forget the words of Martin Niemöller (1892–1984 -
First they came for the Communists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Communist
Then they came for the Socialists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Socialist
Then they came for the trade unionists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a trade unionist
Then they came for the Jews
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Jew
Then they came for me
And there was no one left
To speak out for me.
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