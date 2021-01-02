RESISTANCE: Your Duty to Refuse Tyranny - Then they came for me

RESISTANCE: On Being an Outlaw

When the law goes against your personal liberties and private freedoms which it does all the time then it does not deserve our respect or our obedience.



Never forget the words of Martin Niemöller (1892–1984 -

First they came for the Communists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Communist

Then they came for the Socialists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Socialist

Then they came for the trade unionists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a trade unionist

Then they came for the Jews

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Jew

Then they came for me

And there was no one left

To speak out for me.