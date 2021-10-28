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NIGHT SHADOWS 10272021 -- Sun Flares, New Moon, 4-11. CME, La Palma, 4-11, Babylon, Michael, Earth Changes, CDC, Biden, Revolution, Arrival, Delusions and More
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22 views • October 28, 2021
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
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TONIGHT’S SHOW:
La Palma growing worse by the day and now a THIRD Michael warning as he stands up and the time of trouble begins. Sunspots and their numbers and meaning are ominous, and we speed towards humanities END of their probation in this era. The signs are increasing and warning unabated but the world of humanity sleeps on, oblivious to their fate - nor evidently caring. Meanwhile the RULER OF THIS WORLD speeds up his plans for total control over every move one makes in his draconian social credits system and the GREAT RESET. The 4-11 mystery deepens with the COSMIC CLOCK indication of a two month delay for the real FEAST OF TRUMPETS and the HIGH HOLY DAYS. God tells us in Genesis that GOD'S CLOCK IN IN THE HEAVENS, NOT ON EARTH and more...
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month:
http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
TONIGHT’S SHOW:
La Palma growing worse by the day and now a THIRD Michael warning as he stands up and the time of trouble begins. Sunspots and their numbers and meaning are ominous, and we speed towards humanities END of their probation in this era. The signs are increasing and warning unabated but the world of humanity sleeps on, oblivious to their fate - nor evidently caring. Meanwhile the RULER OF THIS WORLD speeds up his plans for total control over every move one makes in his draconian social credits system and the GREAT RESET. The 4-11 mystery deepens with the COSMIC CLOCK indication of a two month delay for the real FEAST OF TRUMPETS and the HIGH HOLY DAYS. God tells us in Genesis that GOD'S CLOCK IN IN THE HEAVENS, NOT ON EARTH and more...
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