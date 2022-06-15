Australia ‘Has To Succeed Every Time’ China Pursues South Pacific Security Presence

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https://gnews.org/post/p46t743d
06/13/2022 Former Defence Secretary Dennis Richardson says China is “playing a long game in its pursuit of a security presence in the South Pacific to complicate both US and Australian strategic defence planning, they will continue to strive for that over the next 10, 20 years. We have to succeed every time they come after that and they only have to succeed once.”