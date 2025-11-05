BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
An Old Worn out Bible
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
29 views • 24 hours ago

A Worn out Bible


They say a worn out and tattered bible usually means the owner is not?


I love this Bible it was given to me years ago by the members of a “Singles Group” my Wife and I hosted for years.


And now the pages are falling out, It costs about $300 to rebind a bible, but I choose to keep it “As is” and I moved on to another as my daily Bible.


I wanted to share a study I did In Galatians years ago.


Their are so many words in the King James that we don’t know and can’t remember because we never use them.


So lets go over the list?


Glad 5: 19-21 Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these; Adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness 20  Idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, 21 Envying, murders, drunkenness, reveling, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God.


