https://gettr.com/post/p2dzl7x663d
4/9/2023 【NFSC Members Paying Homage to the Statue of Liberty】Fellow fighter Prince Li: Who told us not to take the COVID vaccines and saved our lives? Who gave us the chance to invest in G-series and become initial shareholders? It is Mr. Miles Guo who we all should be grateful to!
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/9/2023 【战友们拜谒自由女神】战友小王子：谁让我们不打新冠疫苗保了命？又是谁让我们有机会投资G系列还能成为原始股东？就是我们所有人都应该感谢的郭文贵先生！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平
