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ROBERT F. KENNEDY, JR. - SEASON 2, EPISODE 11 - “TRUTH” - CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS
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3925 views • November 27, 2020
Children's Health Defense


In the latest episode of our second season of “TRUTH” with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Kennedy interviewed founder and president of the Solari Report, Catherine Austin Fitts. Ms. Fitts also served as Assistant Secretary of Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner at the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development in the first Bush Administration. Kennedy and Fitts delved into the tremendous financial costs of the COVID crisis and took a look at who benefits in the current scenario. Highlights of their conversation include:

 By December 31, 2020, it’s projected that the cost of COVID lockdowns will
be $97 trillion globally

 Bill Gates and other tech giants making billions in profits from lockdowns are also behind the aggressive censorship of those who criticize extreme restrictions

 How Big Tech, Big Pharma, and Big Banking have a shared trans-human vision

 How people can still overcome the fundamental breakdowns we’re seeing in food and energy systems

All “Truth” episodes can be found on Children’s Health Defense’s social media, and on Children’s Health Defense’s channel found on Peeps TV, a network on Roku. Roku is accessible from any Smart TV and can be purchased separately for older TVs.
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vaccinetrutheconomyrobert f kennedy jrcentral bankerscatherine austin fittslockdowncovid-19children s health defense
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