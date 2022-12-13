Create New Account
Force Recon Marine Provides New Details On The War In Ukraine | Shawn Ryan Show
GalacticStorm
Mark Tuner joins us again for "round 2" discussing the work his non-profit is performing for Hurricane Ian and the war in Ukraine. This is another insider account and you can expect another phenomenal interview. MARK TURNER AIRS NOVEMBER 7TH, 2022.

#UKRAINE #UKRAINEWAR Vigilance Elite/Shawn Ryan Links: Website - https://www.vigilanceelite.com Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite

Full episode  https://youtu.be/zzjBAJk_DRw 

war in ukrainevigilance eliteshawn ryan show

