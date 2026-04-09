Nurse Blake's situation went from bad to worse, to DEAD!

He said "live your best life." But Blake died his best life instead. He thought those reactions he was having were normal .... that they just showed HIS VACCINES WERE WORKING! Nope. Blake was being poisoned.

Sources

https://www.facebook.com/blake.ricker/

https://www.gofundme.com/f/59k5c-help-blake-cover-medical-and-living-expenses

Movie: It

Music: The Waitresses - I Know What Boys Like, George Michael - Freedom! '90

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This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

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