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Nurse Blake's situation went from bad to worse, to DEAD!
The Prisoner
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215 views • Yesterday

He said "live your best life." But Blake died his best life instead. He thought those reactions he was having were normal .... that they just showed HIS VACCINES WERE WORKING! Nope. Blake was being poisoned.

Sources

https://www.facebook.com/blake.ricker/

https://www.gofundme.com/f/59k5c-help-blake-cover-medical-and-living-expenses

Movie: It

Music: The Waitresses - I Know What Boys Like, George Michael - Freedom! '90

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This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

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Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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