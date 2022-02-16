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EP 2816-8AM SUPER BOWL MIND-PLUG. IT's NOT FOOTBALL, IT's SOCIAL ENGINEERING https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/20100
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[[TAGS]] Pete Santilli, The Pete Santilli Show, President Trump, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Congressman Markwayne Mullins, Missing, Afghanistan, Russia, Invasion, Ukraine,
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
MONDAY FEBRUARY 14, 2021
EPISODE #2816 - 8AM
EP 2816-8AM SUPER BOWL MIND-PLUG. IT's NOT FOOTBALL, IT's SOCIAL ENGINEERING https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/20100
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