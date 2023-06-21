Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 6.20.2023 Trump destroys BRET! MSG from POTUS! Transparency on CRIMES! Roseanne on FIRE! PRAY!
channel image
High Hopes
2574 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
104 views
Published Yesterday

LT of And We Know


June 20, 2023


Wanted to get this to you today as we saw a great interview with Trump destroying Bret Baer, Roseanne with her son talking about the cabal and using scripture… some drops from GH17 on POTUS remarks and coverage on this PRIDE month … it is failing bigly.


Here we go!


Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

Remnant Revolution Tourt

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/


This morning the Remnant Revolution showed up at the Pickens County Courthouse in SC to pray. https://t.me/Banners4Freedom/946


Banners4Freedom got 60 tickets for the 1:15pm showing showing in Millford, OH. If you are interested in a FREE ticket please text Jaime at 833.575.5683!


Support a K9 Program

https://rinseoff.com/products/donation


Morning Mika Meltdown! https://rumble.com/v2v7ef3-morning-mika-meltdown.html


China is throwing away fields of electric cars and EV bicycles due to an absence of viable recycling methods.. but no worries, maybe in a couple hundred thousand years mankind will be able to mine lithium there. https://t.me/makeitrelevant/4825


Someday we'll all learn oil isn't made from dinosaur fossils. It is naturally produced from within the earth, like the blood within our bodies https://t.me/makeitrelevant/4809


If you're wondering why Dr Hotez won't debate RFK Jr on Rogan, wonder no more... https://t.me/TruthHammer/10180


Roseanne calls out the mainstream media, the Babylonian cultists, and explains why there's been one investigation of Trump after another: https://t.me/PepeMatter/15976


Roseanne says the intelligence agencies are blackmailing people in congress, our government was overthrown with the assassination of JFK https://t.me/PepeMatter/15978


Trump vs Bret Baier on the 2020 election: https://t.me/PepeMatter/15982


There's a reason why Trump always tells you why Saudi Arabia is suc https://t.me/PepeMatter/15985


Something hilarious about having Trump’s “mean” nicknames and descriptions read in a serious news anchor voice 😂 https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/4688

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/


➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/


➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow


➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/


➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2veemv-6.20.23-trump-destroys-bret-msg-from-potus-transparency-on-crimes-roseanne-.html

Keywords
trumpnewspresidentdeep statechristianpotuscabalcrimesmsgaccountabilitytransparencyroseannepride monthltand we knowexposing evilbret baergh17

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket