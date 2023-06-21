And We Know 6.20.2023 Trump destroys BRET! MSG from POTUS! Transparency on CRIMES! Roseanne on FIRE! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





June 20, 2023





Wanted to get this to you today as we saw a great interview with Trump destroying Bret Baer, Roseanne with her son talking about the cabal and using scripture… some drops from GH17 on POTUS remarks and coverage on this PRIDE month … it is failing bigly.





Here we go!





This morning the Remnant Revolution showed up at the Pickens County Courthouse in SC to pray. https://t.me/Banners4Freedom/946





Banners4Freedom got 60 tickets for the 1:15pm showing showing in Millford, OH. If you are interested in a FREE ticket please text Jaime at 833.575.5683!





Morning Mika Meltdown! https://rumble.com/v2v7ef3-morning-mika-meltdown.html





China is throwing away fields of electric cars and EV bicycles due to an absence of viable recycling methods.. but no worries, maybe in a couple hundred thousand years mankind will be able to mine lithium there. https://t.me/makeitrelevant/4825





Someday we'll all learn oil isn't made from dinosaur fossils. It is naturally produced from within the earth, like the blood within our bodies https://t.me/makeitrelevant/4809





If you're wondering why Dr Hotez won't debate RFK Jr on Rogan, wonder no more... https://t.me/TruthHammer/10180





Roseanne calls out the mainstream media, the Babylonian cultists, and explains why there's been one investigation of Trump after another: https://t.me/PepeMatter/15976





Roseanne says the intelligence agencies are blackmailing people in congress, our government was overthrown with the assassination of JFK https://t.me/PepeMatter/15978





Trump vs Bret Baier on the 2020 election: https://t.me/PepeMatter/15982





There's a reason why Trump always tells you why Saudi Arabia is suc https://t.me/PepeMatter/15985





Something hilarious about having Trump’s “mean” nicknames and descriptions read in a serious news anchor voice 😂 https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/4688

