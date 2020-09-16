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The Hoe and Joe: A HARRIS Administration!
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40 views • September 16, 2020
Now the real agenda has come forth.
See companion article https://www.governmentpropaganda.net/now-it-is-the-hoe-and-joe-harris-biden-administration/
Please donate https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
Both of them make a Freudian slip? I suppose it could be the dementia is contagious and has spread to ALL of the Biden Campaign!
See companion article https://www.governmentpropaganda.net/now-it-is-the-hoe-and-joe-harris-biden-administration/
Please donate https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
Both of them make a Freudian slip? I suppose it could be the dementia is contagious and has spread to ALL of the Biden Campaign!
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