💥 An Observation Post where Ukrainian Militants were Using it to Target Russian Forces - has been Demilitarized
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
💥 An observation post where Ukrainian militants were using it to target Russian Forces has been de-militarized, it was located in a multi-storey building in Avdeevka that the militants have completely taken control of, like most of the city. The mission was completed by the 1st Slavic brigade, formerly part of the DPR Army.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

