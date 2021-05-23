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WHY I BELIEVE CRAIG WRIGHT IS SATOSHI NAKAMOTO
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3 views • May 23, 2021
OG VIDEO - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3MJSEGnpgB8


At the risk of being cancelled, in this video I explain why I believe Craig Wright is Satoshi Nakamoto, the inventor of Bitcoin.

I realize this may make some people upset in the ethereum camp… but I am not against Ethereum and wish Ethereum a bright future.

I just want to do some videos on BSV but first I need to address this elephant in the room, which is:

“is Craig Wright Satoshi?” and why is he believed to be a fraud?

So in this video I share the story of Craig Wright, from my perspective.


Table of Contents

0:00 - Why I am doing this video
0:23 - It’s uncomfortable topic because…
1:43 - Intro to Craig Wright’s early videos
3:13 - 2014 Australian Interview
6:09 - 2015 Las Vegas Panel Discussion
9:20 - Summary of Craig’s Early Videos
10:04 - 2015 Wired and Gizmodo Articles
10:57 - BBC Interview May 2016
14:42 - Sartre Blog Post May 2016
22:37 - Vitalik cementing him as a fake
27:30 - Why I continued to follow Craig
30:10 - Deconomy 2018 Fight
37:17 - Why I stopped making ethereum videos
39:39 - BCH and BSV Split
40:02 - Craig Improves Communication Style
42:38 - Vitalik Calls BSV a Scam, BSV Delisting
45:00 - BSV is Ethereum’s Biggest Competitor
47:58 - Why Craig Changed His Communication Style
52:28 - When I flipped to 100% belief


To see more videos like this, tip HandCash handle $kevinhealy


Links in this video

Craig Wright 2014 Australia Interview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYskR...

All Star Panel - October 2015 - Las Vegas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdvQT...

Original Wired Article - December 2015
http://web.archive.org/web/2015120821...

Gizmodo Article - December 2015
https://gizmodo.com/heres-all-the-evi...

Craig Wright BBC Interview - May 2016
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5DCAC...

Craig Wright May 2016 Blog Post
https://craigwright.net/blog/math/jea...

Base 64 Decoder
https://www.base64decode.org

Reddit Comments 1
https://www.reddit.com/r/Bitcoin/comm...

Reddit Comments 2
https://www.reddit.com/r/Bitcoin/comm...

Vitalik’s Mic Drop Moment - May 2016
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2qLI3...

Craig Asked About Fake Satoshi Proof
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FIvqn...

Craig Wright Hoarding, Equity, and the End of Debt Credit etc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=74Xhv...

Dr Wright Exposes Blockstream False Narrative
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RpWt2...

Deconomy 2018 Heats Up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TglmW...

Coingeek Toronto: Origins of Bitcoin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GJq3...

Vitalik BSV is a Scam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggyAB...

The History of Bitcoin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SD6xV...
Keywords
bitcoinbchsmoakpipebrcbitcoinsvbsvsatoshi visionsvbitcoin cash sv
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