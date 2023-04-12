BREAKING: NOT 40 J6 COPS - SPIES!

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Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point
Apr 11, 2023
Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on RUMBLE:
RECALL MY EXPOSING UNHOLY ALLIANCE OF INTEL & FED LE?
MARXIST DALAI LAMA IS A PEDO TOO!
NEW RULES OF LETHAL FORCE DEFENSE!
JORDAN’S FBI SUBPOENAS IRRELEVANT, SHASTA & LOUISIANA DEM DEFEATS AREN’T!
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