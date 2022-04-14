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04/12/2022 The New Federal State of China journalist interviewed the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo at the Polish-Ukrainian border, who believes that human beings should help each other, and he believes that Chinese people should have freedom.
The founder of the New Federal Sate of China, Mr. Miles Guo said that Alexander De Croo would be a future European star and that Alexander De Croo’s whole family was extremely anti-Marxist. Mr. Alexander De Croo was also one of the first people in Europe to oppose Marxism.