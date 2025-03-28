BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The battle for the soul of America with Duane Cates | 40K FootView Ep. 47
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
11 views • 1 month ago

The deep state walked right into Trump’s trap—and SignalGate proves it. In this explosive episode of The 40,000ft View, host Sean Morgan and political strategist Duane Cates expose the truth behind the left’s latest psyop, Elon Musk’s war on election fraud, and the hidden meaning of April 2nd—the day Trump’s real presidency begins.


Key Revelations:


SignalGate Debunked: How Trump turned a "leak" into a deep state nightmare


Elon Musk’s Secret Mission: Why the cabal is TERRIFIED of Doge and Tesla tech


April 2nd = Liberation Day: The continuity of government twist no one saw coming


Technocracy vs. Golden Age: Will AI enslave or liberate humanity?


The Soul War: Why Trump’s movement is a spiritual battle for America’s future


This isn’t conspiracy—it’s strategic warfare. The cabal is collapsing, and patriots are rising. Are you ready for what’s next?


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV

Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
spiritual battlecontinuity of governmenttrump trapdeep state psyopai controlpatriots risingsignalgateelon musk election fraudapril 2nd trump presidencytechnocracy vs freedom
