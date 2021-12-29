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Amazing Suspended Plates ! Old School Weight Training Secret !
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42 views • December 29, 2021
Where There's a Will There is a Way ! I needed a way to get my old muscles ready for heavy Bench presses and lifts. Here's one on the ways I did it. At the time my bench was 320 and I'was doing 340 + with my Suspended Plates. It got me a 330 lb Bench Press PR last yr at 67 yrs old. It's not for everyone but being I train alone it works for me.
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