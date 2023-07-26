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🌟 Overcoming the Opioid Crisis: Embracing Faith and Hope 🌟
Finding Genius Podcast
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12 views • July 26, 2023

🙏 In the face of the devastating opioid crisis, it's time to rekindle our sense of faith and purpose in life. 💪 People are waking up to the profound impact that a lack of hope can have on individuals and communities.

💊Opioid overdoses have become alarmingly prevalent, but our guest, William Jeynes, a Professor of Education at California State University, Long Beach, believes that by embracing faith, there's a glimmer of hope for a brighter future.

🌞 Christianity offers a powerful source of hope, encouraging people to persevere through tough times.

📺 In January 2020, Professor Jeynes had an eye-opening interview with CNN, discussing the positive effects of incorporating prayer guidelines in schools, which were later signed into effect by the Trump administration.

🙌 Professor Jeynes believes that together, we can make a difference and foster a more hopeful society.

🎧 https://bit.ly/3Nw0OvC

If you want to hear the full episode and learn more about how faith and hope can combat the opioid crisis, click the link in our bio or check out the description above. 🎧 

Let's spread awareness and create a compassionate community ready to tackle this challenge. 💙

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faithandhopetogetherwecanhealopioidcrisisawarenessmatters
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