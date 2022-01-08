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3+Hours Reading 900+ COVID Vaccine Deaths ALL on Day 0 & Day 1 After Injection/Shot VAERS Reports
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48 views • January 08, 2022
3+Hours Reading 900+ COVID Vaccine Deaths ALLon Day 0 & Day 1 After Injection/Shot VAERS Reports
Tim Truth
https://rumble.com/vs3xgb-sudden-deaths-900-vaers-reports-of-death-on-same-day-as-c19-vaccine-or-day-.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RlRQuhovDe1m/
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/vaers-sudden-deaths:d
SUDDEN DEATHS: 900+ VAERS Reports Of Death On Same Day As C19 Vaccine Or Day After
Tim Truth
https://rumble.com/vs3xgb-sudden-deaths-900-vaers-reports-of-death-on-same-day-as-c19-vaccine-or-day-.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RlRQuhovDe1m/
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/vaers-sudden-deaths:d
SUDDEN DEATHS: 900+ VAERS Reports Of Death On Same Day As C19 Vaccine Or Day After
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